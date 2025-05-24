Millennium Management LLC Has $12.69 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,097 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Adtalem Global Education worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.