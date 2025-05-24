Millennium Management LLC Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,939,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,411 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.84% of Hyliion worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hyliion Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $1.20 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $209.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76.

Hyliion Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.