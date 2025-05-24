Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Huron Consulting Group worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 8,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $1,230,305.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,698.44. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $66,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,114.23. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,801. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $148.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.84. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

