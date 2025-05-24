Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,713 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of MDU Resources Group worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,997,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,530,000 after purchasing an additional 467,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,999,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,783 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,990,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 1,419,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,857,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

NYSE MDU opened at $17.06 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

