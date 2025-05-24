Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,992,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Altice USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.37 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATUS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

