Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,326 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 199.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 73,712 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.68.
Hub Group Stock Performance
Shares of HUBG opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $53.21.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $915.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Hub Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.
Hub Group Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
