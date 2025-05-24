Millennium Management LLC Purchases 185,224 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 646,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.72% of PagerDuty worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.99.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

