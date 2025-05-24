Millennium Management LLC Purchases 188,702 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 334.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,702 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $98,936.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,083.02. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,842 shares of company stock worth $1,153,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

