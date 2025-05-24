Millennium Management LLC Purchases 662,827 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 268.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after buying an additional 807,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,852,000 after purchasing an additional 796,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7,017.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 690,522 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after purchasing an additional 553,947 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,122,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 540,486 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($3.13). Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.