Millennium Management LLC Purchases 905,929 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 179.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,411,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBTG. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.