Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 392,198 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 392,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.