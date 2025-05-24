Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,986 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $9.13 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $883.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The business had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AVDL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.