Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Century Communities worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Century Communities by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Century Communities by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:CCS opened at $53.01 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $108.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $80,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $456,786.66. The trade was a 21.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

