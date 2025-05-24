Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,109,426 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 899,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,109,426 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1,164.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 286,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 264,094 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
Shares of FNB opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on FNB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
