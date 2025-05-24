Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,349,020 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,349,020 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Informatica by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 290,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Informatica by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 382,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 163,989 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica Stock Up 17.7%

NYSE:INFA opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.69.

Read Our Latest Report on INFA

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $207,629.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,200.50. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $643,827. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Informatica Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.