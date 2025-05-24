Millennium Management LLC Sells 201,930 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,930 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 920.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $118.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $143.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

