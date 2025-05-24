Millennium Management LLC Sells 366,738 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584,683 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 366,738 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of 3D Systems worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 822.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,685 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 124,547 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,203,001 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 411.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $1.62 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $220.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on 3D Systems

About 3D Systems

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.