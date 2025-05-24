Millennium Management LLC Sells 839,650 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 789,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839,650 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,527,000 after purchasing an additional 791,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,833,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after buying an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,158,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,297,000 after buying an additional 272,285 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,128,000. Finally, Solel Partners LP grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $31,082.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,448 shares in the company, valued at $470,020.32. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $73,449.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,680.70. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 219,000 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790 and sold 19,124 shares worth $235,730. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

