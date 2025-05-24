Millennium Management LLC Takes $13.04 Million Position in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 503,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,036,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.41% of CeriBell at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBLL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.
CBLL opened at $16.58 on Friday. CeriBell has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.
In related news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,332,480.96. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 49,700 shares of company stock worth $796,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CBLL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.
