Millennium Management LLC Takes $13.04 Million Position in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 503,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,036,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.41% of CeriBell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBLL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get CeriBell alerts:

CeriBell Price Performance

CBLL opened at $16.58 on Friday. CeriBell has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Insider Activity at CeriBell

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,332,480.96. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 49,700 shares of company stock worth $796,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBLL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBLL

About CeriBell

(Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.