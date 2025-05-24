Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,148 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.25% of Turning Point Brands worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.69. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $81.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Turning Point Brands news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 3,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,453.25. The trade was a 25.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $110,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,455.16. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPB. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

