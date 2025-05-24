Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 1,015.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,941 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Mineralys Therapeutics worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 385,726 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLYS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2%

MLYS stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.30.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.23. Equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,499,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,280,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,780,688.50. The trade was a 43.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,674,916 shares in the company, valued at $76,611,366. This trade represents a 11.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

