MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 10,236 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

AKR stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

