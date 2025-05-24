MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,141 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LivaNova by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 504,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIVN. Wall Street Zen downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

