MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,712 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NMI by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 786.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NMI by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,424.28. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,585.76. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,617. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NMIH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

