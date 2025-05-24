MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 5,690 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 346.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,169,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,569 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

UE opened at $17.63 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

