MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 5,853 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DLocal by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,613,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,183 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in DLocal by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 860,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $5,720,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $25,099,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $2,007,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

DLocal Announces Dividend

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Read Our Latest Report on DLocal

DLocal Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.