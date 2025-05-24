MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 9,172 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

