MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,934,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,761,000 after buying an additional 44,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $5,110,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $4,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 342.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of CPK stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $136.73.
Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPK
Chesapeake Utilities Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Utilities
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.