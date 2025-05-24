MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of Seadrill worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seadrill by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 118,699 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,903,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seadrill by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,786,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDRL shares. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on Seadrill in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

SDRL opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. Seadrill Limited has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.69 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

