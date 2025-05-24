MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS opened at $27.61 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.25 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

