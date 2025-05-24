MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,626,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,875,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $6,750,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Argus upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.6%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

