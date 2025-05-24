MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 2,709 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.22% of National Presto Industries worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NPK opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $607.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.49. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $103.93.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $103.64 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

