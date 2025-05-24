MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 3,727 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Celanese by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,506,000 after buying an additional 6,818,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $222,815,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4,506.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,764 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

