MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 4,729 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $248,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at $851,245.12. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.