MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 527 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 141 shares of company stock valued at $187,715. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,275.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,305.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,326.05. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $578.56 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.