MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 88,842 Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,842 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ispire Technology were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Ispire Technology from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Ispire Technology Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of ISPR stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. Ispire Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ispire Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ispire Technology

(Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.