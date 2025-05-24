MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

