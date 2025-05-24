MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,517,000 after purchasing an additional 102,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,902,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 168,545 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,119,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,636,000 after purchasing an additional 163,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Diodes from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.37. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.28 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

