MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 53,339 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The business had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

