MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 809.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $87.48 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $119,923.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,984.23. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,093. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

