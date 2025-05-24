MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

MGRC stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $129.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $115.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McGrath RentCorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $278,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,593.44. This trade represents a 22.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip B. Hawkins sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $497,550.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $326,245.50. This represents a 60.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.