MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Palomar by 112.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Palomar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Palomar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Palomar by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,908. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total value of $809,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,551,160.48. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,129 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Trading Up 1.1%

Palomar stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.