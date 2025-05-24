MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,993 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.49. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.57 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.