MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of Burford Capital worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Burford Capital stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.70. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

