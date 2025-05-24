MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.68.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $915.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

