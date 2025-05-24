MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.60. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

