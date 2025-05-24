MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. This represents a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 2.2%

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.