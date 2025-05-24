MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,380,000 after acquiring an additional 138,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,313,000 after acquiring an additional 165,997 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $1,044,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,273,786.25. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Follette sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $198,161.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,965.21. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,464 shares of company stock worth $6,095,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $94.87 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.43.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.57). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

