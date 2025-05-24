MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 687.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 948,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after purchasing an additional 827,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,810,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,906 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 681.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 188,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

