MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Valaris Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

